Police find 3 bombs in London, prompting a series of evacuations

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:07 AM PT — Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Authorities in London are on high alert after three bombs prompted a series of evacuations. According to authorities, suspicious packages were discovered at the Heathrow Airport, London City Airport, and the Waterloo railway station Tuesday morning.

Investigators said an employee opened one of the packages, causing it to burst into flames. Luckily, no one was injured from that incident.

The other two explosives were located, but not opened.

A British Transport Police vehicle is seen at Waterloo Railway Station, after three small improvised explosive devices were found at buildings at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo in London, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Britain’s counter-terrorism police are investigating after three suspicious packages were found in London. Police say the devices “appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened.” (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

Police are not ruling out the possibility of other bombs in the area, and are warning stations across the city to stay diligent.

Authorities believe the packages may have been sent from Ireland, because they have Irish postage stamps on them.

More details will become available as the situation develops.

