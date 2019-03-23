Police find 3 bombs in London, prompting a series of evacuations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:07 AM PT — Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Authorities in London are on high alert after three bombs prompted a series of evacuations. According to authorities, suspicious packages were discovered at the Heathrow Airport, London City Airport, and the Waterloo railway station Tuesday morning.

Investigators said an employee opened one of the packages, causing it to burst into flames. Luckily, no one was injured from that incident.

The other two explosives were located, but not opened.

Police are not ruling out the possibility of other bombs in the area, and are warning stations across the city to stay diligent.

Authorities believe the packages may have been sent from Ireland, because they have Irish postage stamps on them.

More details will become available as the situation develops.