Police evict Antifa who bum-rushed motel in Tacoma, Wash.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:10 AM PT – Thursday, December 31, 2020

According to authorities in Tacoma, Washington, homeless Antifa members have been removed from a local motel that was swarmed the night before. Tacoma Police said on Wednesday, they have evicted Antifa groups who occupied rooms at the Travelodge motel for five nights and refused to pay.

Authorities said local Antifa booked 16 rooms at the motel last week and then delivered 40 homeless people to the premises. The occupants and their handlers demanded that the city pay for their stay, which resulted in a tense standoff with the motel’s management.

“We paid for the first night and now we’re demanding that the city and county pay for the other nights we’ve been here.” Spokesperson for antifa group Tacoma Housing Now explains the plan behind the occupation of 16 rooms at a motel near Seattle. pic.twitter.com/SlwLNH2e7a — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 30, 2020

The police had refused to intervene at first, but then sided with the motel’s owners.

“This is an occupation by the homeless of an establishment that is a private establishment to raise money,” explained Pamela Roach, a council member for Pierce County. “They came in here fraudulently, they are stealing from the man on a daily basis, but we still must take care of the homeless …they cannot be out on the street in freezing weather.”

The unlawful occupation was reportedly staged by an Antifa-affiliate called Tacoma Housing Now who demand free accommodation for everyone.