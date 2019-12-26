Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid: spokeswoman



Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

December 26, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was freed on Thursday after being briefly detained during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow, his spokeswoman told Reuters.

The raid occurred a day after Navalny said that the forcible military conscription of one of his allies to a remote air base in the Arctic amounted to kidnapping and illegal imprisonment.

(Reporting by Maria Vesilyeva; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Andrew Osborn)