Police declare unlawful assembly after Calif. party goes viral

UPDATED 11:37 AM PT – Sunday, May 23, 2021

A birthday party promoted on social media exploded as people flocked to the beach on Friday. Reports have said the party started as an online birthday invitation when the hashtag “Adrian’s Kickback” began trending online.

The details of the party spread after the promotion garnered about three million views on TikTok. Once the viral video caught wind, people started heading to Huntington Beach, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.

Police declared an unlawful assembly late that evening after several hundred partiers had already shown up in town. Although, Saturday saw the main event with upwards of 1,000 people swarming the beach.

Police warned visitors heading into the city that steps were being taken in order to prepare for a potential increase in visitors. They reminded party-goers of no alcohol or drugs on the beach, no fireworks and that the beach closed at 10 p.m.

As is the case with ALL large gatherings in #HuntingtonBeach, we have taken steps to prepare for a potential increase in visitors this weekend due to a promoted gathering that has received significant interest on social media. Some friendly reminders for those planning to visit: pic.twitter.com/9ZYXd4oU72 — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) May 22, 2021

Attendees said they were starved for entertainment after a long pandemic.

As the gathering headed into the evening, partiers could be seen climbing on trees, flag poles and lifeguard stations. They also used fireworks, one of which exploded in a crowd sending people running.

At that point is when police declared an unlawful assembly due to unruly crowds. This then lead to an emergency curfew just before midnight into early Sunday for the downtown area. At least one arrest has been reported.

