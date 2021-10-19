Poland wants EU membership to be a ‘win win’, PM says



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Poland’s membership of the European Union should be a win-win for all, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday amid an escalating row with Brussels over the rule of law.

“We want Poland’s membership to be a win win situation for all. We want to participate in post-pandemic energy transformation economic transformation,” Morawiecki told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, adding that Poland has both derived benefits from the bloc, and provided benefits to other member states.

Poland is embroiled in a deepening row with Brussels over the rule of law, with Brussels maintaining that reforms introduced by Poland’s right-wing government undermine judicial independence.

