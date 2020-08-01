Poland reports record rise in virus cases for third day

August 1, 2020

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the global pandemic started for the third day in a row on Saturday, with 658 new infections, the Health Ministry said.

More than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling with an outbreak amongst miners.

The ministry also reported five new deaths.

Poland has now reported a total of 46,346 coronavirus cases and 1,721 deaths.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)