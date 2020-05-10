Poland has 14 days to announce new presidential vote date: electoral commission



FILE PHOTO: The Presidential Palace is pictured in Warsaw, Poland, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Presidential Palace is pictured in Warsaw, Poland, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

May 10, 2020

WARSAW (Reuters) – The head of Poland’s electoral commission said on Sunday that the speaker of parliament had 14 days to declare the date of a new presidential election.

Poland had been due to hold a presidential election on Sunday and, while the vote was not officially cancelled or postponed, the electoral commission had said on Thursday it could not be held due to the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Pravin Char)