PM Johnson to tell EU’s Tusk UK won’t pay £39 billion under no-deal Brexit: Sky News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Biarritz airport in Anglet for the G7 summit, France, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Biarritz airport in Anglet for the G7 summit, France, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

August 25, 2019

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell European Council head Donald Tusk that the UK will only pay 9 billion pounds ($11.05 billion) instead of the 39 billion pounds ($47.88 billion) liability agreed by former Prime Minister Theresa May under a no-deal Brexit, Sky News early on Sunday.

Johnson and Tusk will meet on Sunday at the G7 summit in France.

