PM Johnson offers ‘cast-iron guarantee’ on British health service



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to patient Andrew Hall as he visits West Cornwall Community hospital in Penzance, Britain, November 27, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to patient Andrew Hall as he visits West Cornwall Community hospital in Penzance, Britain, November 27, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

November 27, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as nonsense opposition Labour Party suggestions that Britain’s health service was on the table in trade talks with the United States.

“It’s total nonsense. This is brought up time and again by the Labour Party as a distraction from problems that they are having,” Johnson told reporters on the campaign trail.

“I can give you an absolute cast-iron guarantee that this is a complete diversion, that the NHS (National Health Service) under no circumstances will be on the table for negotiation, for sale.”

