Plus500 expects annual results to top market view despite weaker Q4



FILE PHOTO: Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

January 10, 2022

(Reuters) – Plus500 said on Monday it expects annual results to exceed market expectations even as the online trading platform reported a slower fourth-quarter growth as compared with the previous quarter on weak customer trading performance.

The company posted an annual revenue of $718 million, with fourth-quarter revenue down 24% versus the prior quarter. Plus500 expects to report a core profit of $387 million for the year ended Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)