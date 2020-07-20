Embraer’s commercial jet deliveries collapse amid pandemic



July 20, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA <EMBR3.SA> said on Monday it had delivered just four commercial planes in the second quarter, compared with 26 a year ago in the same period, blaming the collapse on the coronavirus pandemic.

The crisis has hammered travel around the world and its larger rivals Airbus <AIR.PA> and Boeing Co <BA.N> are also struggling to sell planes.

Embraer’s backlog, a gauge of future revenue, stood at $15.4 billion, a slight drop compared with three months ago when it was valued at $15.9 billion.

The planemaker also delivered 13 executive jets in the quarter, compared with 25 a year ago. The executive jets industry is expected to be more resilient as the ultra-rich eschew flying commercial to avoid catching the disease.

“Embraer delivered fewer commercial planes and executive jets than in the same period of previous years, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic that affects the whole world,” Embraer said in a securities filing.

