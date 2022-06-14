Trending

‘Pipeline Fire’ swells to 20K acres in Ariz.

People evacuate their home as the Pipeline Fire burns in the mountains above Flagstaff, Ariz., Sunday, June 12, 2022. The fire has forced the evacuation of several hundred homes. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

UPDATED 8:24 AM PT – Tuesday, June 14, 2022

A wind-driven wildfire forces hundreds of evacuations near Flagstaff, Arizona. According to reports Tuesday, the Pipeline Fire sparked Sunday and has scorched 20,000 acres.

Two additional fires, the Haywire Fire and Double Fire, are straining firefighting efforts in the region. Officials said strong winds are fueling the flames and helping them spread. Flagstaff declared a state of emergency, activating additional state and federal resources.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mathew Riser, a homeless man camping in the area, for violating the forest’s fire ban. Riser was reportedly burning used toilet paper, but has not yet been charged for directly causing the Pipeline Fire. He’s due in federal court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Red Cross evacuation center has been established and will be operating out of Singaua Middle School. Shelter will be provided for residents who have evacuated. Fire officials are urging citizens to use caution when traveling and to stay up-to-date with developments.

