Photos of tanker attack released

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:11 AM PT — Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Amid mounting concern over Iran, the Pentagon says it is sending an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East. The announcement comes as the U.S. Central Command releases new photos, which it says proves Iranian forces were behind attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Military officials said 11 color photos, made public Monday, show Iran’s Revolutionary Guard approached the ships shortly after the incident. The pictures allegedly show Iranian troops removing an unexploded mine, which is the device believed to have been used in the attack.

The U.S., U.K., Saudi Arabia and Israel have put the blame on Iran, while other allies such as Germany and Japan have demanded more evidence.

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted the White House had more evidence to support their claims.

“This was taken from an American camera, this is the real data…we’ve shared it with allies already…the world needs to unite against this threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stated.

Pompeo is set to meet with CENTCOM commanders Tuesday. In the meantime, officials say the mines used in the latest attack appear to match those used in other Iranian operations.