Photographer says he ‘didn’t ever see’ Border Patrol whip anybody, photos have been ‘misconstrued’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:39 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

According to the photographer at the Del Rio border, no whippings took place by Border Patrol agents on horseback. Speaking to a local outlet in Texas on Saturday, Paul Ratje said he did not see any use of the horse reigns as whips against illegal Haitian migrants.

Several prominent Democrats and people in the media condemned Border Patrol based on unfounded reports the migrants were whipped. Even Joe Biden himself condemned the agents by saying there would be “consequences” after an investigation.

According to Ratje, his photos have been misconstrued.

“I didn’t ever see them whip anybody. He was swinging it, but I didn’t see him actually take, whip someone with it so,” he explained. “So, it’s something that can be really misconstrued when you’re looking at a picture.”

Joe Biden’s rhetoric has been tougher on border patrol agents than the Taliban. — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) September 25, 2021

In response to the outrage, Border Patrol has suspended its horseback border enforcement program in Del Rio, Texas.