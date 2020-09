September 26, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 2,747 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 88 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 301,256 cases and 5,284 deaths.

The Department of Health also said 787 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 232,906.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)