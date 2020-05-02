Philippines says total coronavirus cases nearing 9,000



FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing a face mask holds on his weapon as he guards an empty street following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing a face mask holds on his weapon as he guards an empty street following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines said on Saturday it has recorded 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 24 more deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,928 and the fatalities to 603.

It also said that 40 more individuals had recovered from infections, bringing the recoveries to 1,124.

