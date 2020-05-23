Philippines reports six coronavirus deaths, 180 more cases



FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective masks stand by to hitch a ride as some industries resume operations with limited public transportation available, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective masks stand by to hitch a ride as some industries resume operations with limited public transportation available, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

May 23, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines on Saturday recorded six additional coronavirus deaths and 180 more infections, the health ministry said.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 13,777, while deaths have reached 863. But 85 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,177.

