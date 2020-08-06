Philippines reports 3,561 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

August 6, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 3,561 new coronavirus deaths and 28 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 2,150, while confirmed cases had reached 119,460, topping Indonesia for the most infections in East Asia.

Strict lockdown in and around the capital brought the economy to its knees in the first half. The government placed the capital under lockdown until mid-August to stem surging infections.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)