Philippines reports 2,839 new coronavirus infections, 85 more deaths



FILE PHOTO: Two men take shade while queueing for cash subsidy from the government amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: Two men take shade while queueing for cash subsidy from the government amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

September 6, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines health ministry on Sunday reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases and 85 more deaths, bringing the country’s total tally of infections to 237,365 and fatalities to 3,875.

The Department of Health also said 23,074 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 184,687.

