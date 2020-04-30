Philippines reports 276 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths



FILE PHOTO: A nurse gets a swab from a man under observation for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a booth set up in a hospital parking lot in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: A nurse gets a swab from a man under observation for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a booth set up in a hospital parking lot in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

April 30, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines reported 276 new coronavirus infections and 10 more deaths, bringing its total number of cases to 8,488 and fatalities to 568.

It also said 20 more individuals have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,043.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Gareth Jones)