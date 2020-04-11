Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, 233 more infections



FILE PHOTO: A passenger wears a mask, gloves, and a raincoat, as she queues to enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, amid fears of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading in Philippines, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: A passenger wears a mask, gloves, and a raincoat, as she queues to enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, amid fears of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading in Philippines, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 247.

It also confirmed 233 new infections for a tally of 4,428. Seventeen more patients have recovered, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the number of recoveries to 157.

