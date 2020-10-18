Philippines reports 2,379 new coronavirus infections, 50 more deaths



FILE PHOTO: A janitor wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides down an escalator at a train station in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: A janitor wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides down an escalator at a train station in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

October 18, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Sunday reported 2,379 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 50 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 356,618 cases and 6,652 deaths.

It also said 14,941 more individuals had recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 310,158.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Christopher Cushing)