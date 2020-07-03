Philippines reports 1,531 new coronavirus cases, largest single-day increase



A passenger boards a jeepney while a conductor wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) directs people to maintain social distancing, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez A passenger boards a jeepney while a conductor wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) directs people to maintain social distancing, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

July 3, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported six additional novel coronavirus deaths and 1,531 more infections, its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have risen to 40,336 while deaths have reached 1,280. The previous high was 1,150 cases reported on June 23.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)