Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 230 more infections



FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield is pictured in the Ninoy Aquino Stadium that has been temporarily turned into a quarantine facility to accommodate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield is pictured in the Ninoy Aquino Stadium that has been temporarily turned into a quarantine facility to accommodate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

April 15, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 230 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453, keeping the Philippines as the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia. But 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353, it added.

