Philippines records seven novel coronavirus deaths, 205 more cases

May 18, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 205 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths from the outbreak had increased to 831, while confirmed cases have risen to 12,718. But 94 more patients recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,729.

