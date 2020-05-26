Philippines records 350 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths



FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective masks stand by to hitch a ride as some industries resume operations with limited public transportation available, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective masks stand by to hitch a ride as some industries resume operations with limited public transportation available, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

May 26, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 13 deaths and 350 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the largest single-day increase in infections in seven weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 14,669 and deaths have reached 886. It said a total of 3,412 patients have recovered.

