Philippines posts five new coronavirus deaths, 284 infections



FILE PHOTO: Men wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) play chess while vendors sell vegetables, as lockdown restrictions ease after two months in "community quarantine", in Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: Men wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) play chess while vendors sell vegetables, as lockdown restrictions ease after two months in "community quarantine", in Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

May 25, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported five additional novel coronavirus deaths and 284 more infections, the largest daily increase of cases in two weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 873, while confirmed cases have risen to 14,319. But 74 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,323.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)