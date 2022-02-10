Philippines poll body dismisses petitions against Marcos Jr



February 10, 2022

MANILA (Reuters) – A division of the Philippines election commission has dismissed consolidated petitions seeking the disqualification of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a spokesperson for the commission said on Twitter on Thursday.

The petitions were dismissed for “lack of merit”, James Jimenez said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema, Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)