Philippines’ coronavirus infections top 7,000

FILE PHOTO: Health workers talk to the nurse assigned at the swab testing booth, which was set up in a hospital parking lot as the Philippines ramps up testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

April 24, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ Health Ministry on Friday reported that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen to more than 7,000.

In a bulletin, the ministry recorded 211 new infections, 15 additional deaths and 40 more recoveries. It brought the total cases to 7,192, deaths to 477 and recoveries to 762.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended a strict lockdown in the capital Manila until May 15 to try to contain coronavirus infections, but will ease restrictions in lower-risk regions.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Alison Williams)