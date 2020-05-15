Philippines’ coronavirus infections top 12,000, deaths pass 800 mark



FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing a face mask holds on his weapon as he guards an empty street following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing a face mask holds on his weapon as he guards an empty street following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

May 15, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines’ has passed the 12,000 mark, and more than 800 people have now died, the health ministry said on Friday.

In a bulletin, the ministry reported 16 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 806. It recorded 215 additional infections, increasing the total tally to 12,091. But 123 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,460.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)