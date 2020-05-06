Philippines’ coronavirus infections top 10,000: ministry



FILE PHOTO: A nurse gets a swab from a health worker in a booth set up in a hospital parking lot as the Philippines ramps up testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: A nurse gets a swab from a health worker in a booth set up in a hospital parking lot as the Philippines ramps up testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ coronavirus infections have broken past the 10,000 mark, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 320 additional infections, bringing the total to 10,004. It also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the toll to 658. But 98 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,506.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)