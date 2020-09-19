Trending

Philippines confirms 3,962 new coronavirus cases, 100 more deaths

Filipinos queue for government aid amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon
FILE PHOTO: Filipinos queue for cash subsidy from the government amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

September 19, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 3,962 new coronavirus infections and 100 additional deaths, with both numbers the highest in five days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 283,460, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 4,930.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

