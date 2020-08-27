Philippines confirms 3,249 new coronavirus infections, 97 deaths



MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 3,249 additional novel coronavirus infections and 97 more deaths due to the disease.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines had reached 205,518, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths had increased to 3,234, about a quarter of which were recorded in the past 15 days.

