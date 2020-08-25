Philippines confirms 2,965 new coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths



FILE PHOTO: A teacher sorts educational modules in preparation for distance learning in the upcoming opening of classes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an elementary school, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez FILE PHOTO: A teacher sorts educational modules in preparation for distance learning in the upcoming opening of classes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an elementary school, in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

August 25, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported 2,965 additional novel coronavirus infections and 34 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 197,164, a fifth of which were reported in the past 10 days, while deaths have reached 3,038.

The Philippines has reported more than 1,000 new infections for 42 successive days and has the largest number of cases in Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)