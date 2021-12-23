Philippines approves use of Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5-11



FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ food and drug agency has given emergency approval for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, its chief said on Thursday.

The benefits outweighed the risks and it is already being used for children in countries like the United States and Canada, food and drug agency chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a public briefing.

