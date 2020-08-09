Philippine reports 61 more coronavirus deaths, biggest spike in three weeks



A child gets a free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

August 9, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines on Sunday recorded 61 more coronavirus deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities reported since July 18, taking the country’s death tally to 2,270.

A health ministry bulletin also reported 3,109 more infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 129,913.

The Southeast Asian country leads the region in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Perry)