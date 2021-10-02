Philippine President Duterte says he is retiring from politics



FILE PHOTO: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

October 2, 2021

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday he was retiring from politics, as he declined to enter the vice presidential race for next year’s election.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go from Duterte’s PDP-Laban party, said he was running in Duterte’s stead.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by William Mallard)