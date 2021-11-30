Philippine leader Duterte’s preferred successor quits presidential race -media



FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Philippine Senator Christopher "Bong" Go after filing his certificate of candidacy for president for the 2022 national election, at the Commission on Elections, in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Philippine Senator Christopher "Bong" Go after filing his certificate of candidacy for president for the 2022 national election, at the Commission on Elections, in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

November 30, 2021

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the preferred successor of Rodrigo Duterte, withdrew his candidacy for presidency on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported.

A spokesperson at the office of Go, President Duterte’s long-time aide, could not immediately be reached for comment.

