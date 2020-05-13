Philippine economy to shrink 2%-3.4% in 2020



FILE PHOTO: A man walks on an empty road at the central business district as the government implements an "enhanced community quarantine" in the country's main island Luzon to contain the coronavirus, in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

May 13, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine economy is expected to shrink between 2% and 3.4% this year as measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus weigh on domestic demand and investments, the government said on Wednesday.

The Philippine government said it expected a rebound in 2021, with the economy growing between 7.1% and 8.1%, supported by an economic recovery programme to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

