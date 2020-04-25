Philippine central bank sees economy easing in 2020, U-shaped recovery in 2021



FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands beside a logo of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) posted at the main gate in Manila, Philippines April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands beside a logo of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) posted at the main gate in Manila, Philippines April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank said on Saturday that the country’s economy would decelerate this year before posting a U-shaped recovery in 2021.

In a statement, the central bank said the Philippine economy, among the fastest growing in Asia under normal circumstances, is expected to shrink by 0.2% in 2020 before bouncing back to about 7.7% as policy support measures gain traction.

The economic recovery would follow a U-shaped path in 2021, following a slowdown in the first quarter and contractions in the next two quarters of this year, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)