Philippine central bank says none of Wirecard’s missing $2.1 billion entered local financial system



FILE PHOTO: Executives of Wirecard AG, a payments company, cast shadows at the company's annual news conference in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

June 21, 2020

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank said on Sunday that none of the missing $2.1 billion of scandal-hit German firm Wirecard had entered the local financial system.

In a statement, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said Philippine BDO Unibank and Bank of the Philippine Islands, the Southeast Asian country’s biggest lenders, suffered no losses, despite having been named in connection with the missing funds.

The scandal-hit Wirecard, whose CEO resigned on Friday, is scrambling to reassure investors after its search for the missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines.

