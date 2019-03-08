PG&E submits safety report to California regulator



FILE PHOTO: PG&E officials are seen as firefighters battle a fire following an explosion at Geary boulevard and Parker Avenue in San Francisco, California, U.S, February 6, 2019. Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: PG&E officials are seen as firefighters battle a fire following an explosion at Geary boulevard and Parker Avenue in San Francisco, California, U.S, February 6, 2019. Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle/Pool via REUTERS

March 8, 2019

(Reuters) – Power utility company PG&E Corp said on Friday it had submitted a report detailing how the company upgraded the safety of its gas pipelines to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The company said it completed 585 projects that include installing automated valves, strength testing, replacing and upgrading its pipelines.

The company filed for bankruptcy in January in the wake of California’s catastrophic wildfires.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)