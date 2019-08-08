PG&E shareholders outline possible $15 billion rights issue



FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) – PG&E Corp <PCG.N> shareholders have committed to engaging in a rights offering worth a potential $15 billion in support of a planned reorganization of the embattled company, according to a company filing on Thursday. [https://bit.ly/2GVp33o]

The Californian power producer sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.

