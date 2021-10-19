P&G beats quarterly sales estimates, warns of higher supply chain costs



(Reuters) – Procter & Gamble Co beat quarterly sales estimates on Tuesday as easing of pandemic-related restrictions boosted demand for its personal care products, while the company warned of higher commodity and transportation expenses.

The Tide detergent maker said net sales rose 5% to $20.34 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts’ estimates of $19.91 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)