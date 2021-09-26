Pfizer to submit vaccine data for children ‘pretty soon’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:19 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Pfizer has moved forward with efforts in making children eligible to take its coronavirus vaccine. Speaking with ABC’s This Week on Sunday, company CEO Albert Bourla said he believed they were going to submit data any day. He added it was a question of days rather than weeks.

Bourla noted the FDA would review the data once submitted and come to the conclusion whether to approve the shot.

“If they approve it, we will be ready with our manufacturing to provide this new formulation of the vaccine because the vaccine that the kids will receive which is 5-11 is a different formulation,” he stated. “It one-third of the dose given to the rest of the population.”

Considering the rise in pediatric cases of COVID-19 and the substantial threat the Delta variant poses to children, we are glad to share this news with the world. We plan to submit our data to @US_FDA and other regulators with urgency and submit for peer-review publication. — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, CDC data shows about 55 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.