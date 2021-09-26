Trending

Pfizer to submit vaccine data for children ‘pretty soon’

A view of Pfizer signage in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:19 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Pfizer has moved forward with efforts in making children eligible to take its coronavirus vaccine. Speaking with ABC’s This Week on Sunday, company CEO Albert Bourla said he believed they were going to submit data any day. He added it was a question of days rather than weeks.

Bourla noted the FDA would review the data once submitted and come to the conclusion whether to approve the shot.

“If they approve it, we will be ready with our manufacturing to provide this new formulation of the vaccine because the vaccine that the kids will receive which is 5-11 is a different formulation,” he stated. “It one-third of the dose given to the rest of the population.”

Meanwhile, CDC data shows about 55 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

