Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit



FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

July 29, 2019

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc <PFE.N> on Monday reported a 30% rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its branded treatments such as Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz.

Pfizer, which was scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, also said it would combine Upjohn, its off-patent drugs business, with Mylan NV <MYL.O>.

Pfizer said net income rose to $5.05 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.5% to $13.26 billion.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)