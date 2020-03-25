Peugeot restarts car production in virus-hit Wuhan with Dongfeng



Employees assemble cars at a production line of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 13, 2014. China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen will sign a memorandum of understanding on a capital tie-up between the two carmakers on February 18, a Dongfeng source told Reuters. Picture taken February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darley Shen (CHINA - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)

BEIJING (Reuters) – French automaker Peugeot SA’s <PEUP.PA> joint venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group <0489.HK> said on Wednesday it had restarted car production at its plant in Wuhan city, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak.

The joint venture is also making cars from two other manufacturing bases in Chengdu and Xiangyang.

