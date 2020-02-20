Petrobras workers suspend two-week strike, accept mediation



BRASILIA (Reuters) – Workers on strike at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA <PETR4.SA> have temporarily suspended their stoppage and accepted mediation to resolve their dispute, the FUP union said on Thursday.

The strike that began on Feb. 7 was called to protest against layoffs at a loss-making fertilizer factory in the state of Parana closed by Petrobras. The company said the strike did not impact production.

