Petrobras workers call strike from Saturday; company says it is illegal



FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

January 29, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Workers at Brazilian oil company Petrobras approved a plan to go on strike from Saturday, protesting a plan by the state-controlled firm to close a fertilizer plant and fire its 396 workers.

Oil workers federation FUP said it had already informed Petrobras, or Petroleo Brasileiro SA, about the plan. FUP said that despite the strike it has no plans to hurt fuel supplies in the country.

FUP has called several strikes in the past, mostly to protest the company’s plans to divest from several areas to reduce costs and cut debt. Oil production or refining operations were hardly affected.

Petrobras said on Wednesday the strike was illegal. The company said it has contingency plans.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Luciano Costa and Marta Nogueira; Editing by David Gregorio)