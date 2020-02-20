Pete Buttigieg’s campaign raised $6 million in January



February 20, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $6 million in January, but has seen his campaign’s fundraising rise in the wake of strong performances in early primary contests.

Buttigieg has raised $11 million in the first 20 days of February, his campaign said in a statement. Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses and finished second in New Hampshire.

